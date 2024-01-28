English
Iraq stands in solidarity with all its brothers in facing diverse challenges and crises, says PM Al-Sudani

Shafaqna English– On Sunday, Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani met with Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, Vice President of the Supreme Shia Islamic Council in Lebanon, along with his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, which focused on the regional situation, Prime Minister Al-Sudani highlighted the international community’s responsibility to put an end to the unjust war on Gaza. The Media Office of the Prime Minister, in a statement received by The Iraqi News Agency-INA, conveyed his emphasis on Iraq’s unwavering support for the rights and just cause of the Palestinians. Al-Sudani called for a unified Arab and Islamic stance in response to the ongoing developments in Gaza.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s strong support for Lebanon and emphasized the continuous communication between the two nations across various levels. He expressed Iraq’s readiness to stand in solidarity with its fellow nations, acknowledging the need to confront diverse challenges and crises together.

