Al-Awadi: During current government term, International Coalition’s Mission comes to an end

Shafaqna English– The Iraqi government spokesperson, Bassem Al-Awadi, announced on Sunday the inclusion of a provision in the government program to conclude the international coalition’s mission. This initiative officially began with the Prime Minister’s initial meeting of the Supreme Military Committee.

Al-Awadi stressed the need to examine the future of the coalition and develop a mutually agreed-upon roadmap. He highlighted the activation of the joint supreme military committee, emphasizing that although the coalition’s military operations concluded in 2018, its presence has persisted in Iraq since 2014.

The spokesperson underlined the importance of discussing the coalition’s contributions, noting that the mission cannot be indefinite. Referring to Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani’s statements at the Davos conference, Al-Awadi highlighted the necessity of ending the coalition’s mission for Iraq’s stability and positive relations with coalition forces. The government aims to transfer all tasks from the coalition to the Iraqi armed forces, moving towards bilateral agreements with member countries of the international alliance.

Source: INA

