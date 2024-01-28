AFC: Australia advances to Asian Cup quarterfinals by beating Indonesia

SHAFAQNA- Australia advanced to the quarter finals of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 with a convincing 4-0 victory over Indonesia at Jassim bin Hamid Stadium. The Socceroos secured their win thanks to an unfortunate own goal by Elkan Baggott and a skillful diving header from Martin Boyle, as AFC reported.

Graham Arnold’s team is set to face either Saudi Arabia or Korea Republic next Friday, with a spot in the semi finals up for grabs. The Australians aim to secure their second AFC Asian Cup title, having previously triumphed on their home turf in 2015.

Source: AFC

