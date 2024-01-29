Karate 1-Premier League: Iranian karatekas won three medals

Shafaqna English- According to Fars News Agency, the first stage of the Karate 1-Premier League in 2024, hosted by Paris, France, began on January 26 and concluded today with the ranking and final competitions. In this year competitions, Iranian athletes participating as part of the “Karate Plus” team succeeded in winning three medals, gold, silver, and bronze.

Atousa Golshadnezhad, in the women’s -61 kg category, secured the championship title of the Karate 1-Premier League Paris 2024 by defeating Anita Serogina from Ukraine in the final. The match was tied one-to-one, but Golshadnezhad won by the judges’ decision.

Mobina Heydari faced defeat in the final of the women’s -68 kg category against Thalya Sombe from France with a score of 4-2. She earned the silver medal in this edition of the Karate 1-Premier League Paris 2024.

Ali Meskini, in the -60 kg category, secured the bronze medal by defeating Abdullah Shaaban from Kuwait with a score of 10-2 in the classification match of the Karate 1-Premier League 2024.

Source: Fars News

