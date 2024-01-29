SPA: 12th Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition kicks off

Shafaqna English- The 12th edition of the Jeddah International Travel and Tourism Exhibition (JTTX) kicked off in Jeddah on Sunday and will run for three days.

Over 200 local and international companies representing various sectors such as travel, tourism, airlines, hotels and resorts are taking part in the event at the Jeddah Superdome.

The main objective of the exhibition is to serve as a regional and global hub for the travel and tourism industry to foster partnerships, discussions on how to improve local and international tourism and to forge links between foreign tourism companies and nations involved in new tourism investment ventures.

This is in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the country’s revenue streams by emphasising tourism and supporting both local and global tourism.

Source: SPA

