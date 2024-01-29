CNN: Highest suicide rates in Native American communities

Shafaqna English- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the suicide rate among non-Hispanic Native Americans in the United States is significantly higher than that of other racial or ethnic groups. According to the Montana Budget and Policy Center, the suicide rate for Native American youth in Montana is more than five times higher than the rate for the same age group statewide as reported b CNN.



According to CNN, Montana ranked third worst among states for suicide deaths in 2020, and 10% of all suicides in the state from 2017 to 2021 were among Native Americans, although they make up only 6.5% of the state’s population.

Despite many years of research into suicide prevention, suicide rates among Indigenous people have remained consistently high, particularly among Indigenous people between the ages of 10 and 24, according to the CDC. Experts suggest that this is due to a lack of cultural relevance and sensitivity in the national suicide prevention strategy. This insensitivity makes it difficult to understand and address the unique values of Native American communities, leaving room for improvement.

Suicide rates have also increased in other racial and ethnic minority groups, although to a lesser extent.

Source: CNN

www.shafaqna.com