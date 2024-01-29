Sources: UNRWA cannot assist Gaza after February if funding doesn’t resume

Shafaqna Enghlish- “If the funding is not resumed, UNRWA will not be able to continue its services and operations across the region, including in Gaza, beyond the end of February,” a spokesperson for the agency said.

A string of countries – including the US, Germany and Britain – have paused funding to the aid agency in the wake of allegations that 12 UNRWA staff were involved in the October 7 attacks by Hamas in southern Israel.

Japan has joined the US, UK and other Western nations to halt funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) over Israeli allegations that some staffers of the humanitarian organization were involved in the Oct. 7 offensive by Hamas.

The occupation continues to deny the passage of the majority of aid deliveries attempting to reach Gaza, mainly the ones carrying aid for hospitals.

Deliveries to northern and central Gaza are deliberately and increasingly being denied by the Israeli occupation in the second half of January as a result of excessive delays for humanitarian aid convoys before or at Israeli checkpoints, in addition to the heightened aggression in central Gaza, OCHA revealed in its latest update.

The organization declared that 51 aid delivery missions were planned between 1 and 25 January, but only eight were allowed and 29 were denied, while others were only “partially facilitated” or postponed, adding that most of the approved missions were related to the delivery of food aid, while those that carry the much-needed support for hospitals was “largely denied”.

