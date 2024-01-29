AL Jazeera: Suspected Israeli air strike hits Syria’s Damascus

Shafaqna Enghlish- A suspected Israeli air strike targeted the southern part of Syria’s capital Damascus, according to AL Jazeera.

Syrian air defences were activated but a building was hit, according to local media reports.

The strike occurred in the Sayyida Zeinab neighbourhood. Iranian military personnel have been assassinated in the area by suspected Israeli air strikes in recent weeks.

State television in Iran reports the attack targeted a residential home in a farmland area, and two as-yet unidentified people were killed.

