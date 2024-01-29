Anadolu Ajansı: Pakistan-Iran agreed to turn border areas into trade hubs

Shafaqna Enghlish- Pakistan and Iran on Monday agreed to turn their border areas into “trade hubs,” marking an end to tensions, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdolahian, who arrived in the capital Islamabad on Sunday night on a day-long visit.

This was the first meeting between the top diplomats of Pakistan and Iran to discuss the situation after cross-border airstrikes, earlier this month.

The visit comes after the two countries recalled their ambassadors and downgraded diplomatic ties.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

