Arab League condemns ‘systematic campaign’ against UNRWA

Shafaqna English- The Arab League warned against grave repercussions of an incitement campaign waged against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) coupled with the decision by some countries to cut their financial support to the refugee agency.

Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit said that the systematic incitement orchestrated by the Israeli occupation seeks to diminish UNRWA’s role entirely.

Over 150 UNRWA workers were killed by Israel in Gaza, the highest ever among UN staffers, yet the U.S. failed to call for a probe or even simply condemn.

