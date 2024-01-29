Islamophobic incidents on rise in USA

Shafaqna English- Complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian discrimination and hate in the US rose by about 180 per cent in the three months after Gaza war, an advocacy group said.

Rights advocates have noted a rise in Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian bias in the US and elsewhere since October, Reuters has reported. Among incidents in the US that rang alarm bells were a November shooting in Vermont, when three students of Palestinian descent were shot, and the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old Palestinian American child in Illinois in October.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said today that it received 3,578 complaints during the last three months of 2023, amid what it called “an ongoing wave of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate.” The figure is a 178 per cent increase on complaints in the same period a year earlier.

