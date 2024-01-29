Lebanese FM: Suspending UNRWA funding is ‘historic mistake’

Shafaqna Enghlish- “Suspension of funding for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) is a historic mistake,” Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib said.

Bou Habib held talks in the capital Beirut with US Ambassador Lisa Johnson.

“Suspending aid for UNRWA is a historic mistake that will deprive Palestinian refugees of any hope for a better life and future, and will constitute a threat to regional security and the security of host countries and donor countries alike,” he said during the meeting as cited by a Foreign Ministry statement.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

