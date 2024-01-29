AFC: Jordan defeated Iraq and reached the quarter finals

Shafaqna English- Jordan displayed remarkable determination to secure a victory against Iraq, prevailing with a score of 3-2 in their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Round of 16 match at the Khalifa International Stadium on Monday, AFC reported.

In an exhilarating match, Jordan managed to secure victory with two late goals from Yazan Al Arab and Nizar Al Rashdan, despite initially being down 2-1. The game took an intense turn when Iraq, who had taken the lead, had Aymen Hussein sent off after scoring their second goal.

Jordan will face off against Tajikistan in the quarter-final match scheduled for Friday.

