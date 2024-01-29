English
International Shia News Agency
IOM: Nearly 100 disappeared or dead in Mediterranean in 1st month of 2024

dead in Mediterranean

Shafaqna Enghlish-  Nearly 100 people have already died or disappeared in the central and eastern Mediterranean since the beginning of 2024, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Said.

The comment was made during an Italy-Africa Conference in Rome attended by more than two dozen African leaders and European Union officials to discuss economic ties and ways to curb undocumented migration to Europe.

“The latest record of deaths and disappearances is a stark reminder that a comprehensive approach that includes safe and regular pathways… is the only solution that will benefit migrants and states alike,” said Amy Pope, director general of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
IOM’s Missing Migrants Project found that 3,041 migrants were dead or went missing in the Mediterranean last year – a significant increase over the 2,411 toll in 2022.

Source:Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

