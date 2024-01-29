English
AFC: Qatar advances qaurter finals by winning Palestine

Shafaqna English- According to AFC, Qatar, defending champions, secured their spot in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 quarter finals by defeating Palestine 2-1 in a remarkable comeback at Al Bayt Stadium on Monday.

With the victory, the country hosting the event is slated to compete at Al Bayt Stadium against the victor of the Uzbekistan and Thailand last 16 match on Saturday, while Palestine’s expedition concludes following a momentous initial knockout stage appearance and six goals achieved. Prior to this, Palestine had only scored one AFC Asian Cup goal in six games across the 2015 and 2019 tournaments.

