Canada: Event held to address rise in Islamophobia in Waterloo Region

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Coalition of Muslim Women in Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW), Canada is taking steps to address the rise of Islamophobia seen in the region.

The group welcomed local leaders to St. George Banquet Hall in Waterloo on Sunday to explore ways to protect against hate.

“This is a step in the good direction, hopefully in a positive direction because we’re not just whining that things are bad, we’re actually committing to action saying ‘okay, here’s a problem, what do we do about this?’” said Mifrah Abid, coordinator of CMW’s ‘Together Against Islamophobia’ Program. “So we’re actually positioning this as not just remembering the victims but also translating our sorrow into action and so it’s very much like an advocacy day.”

Source : kitchener

