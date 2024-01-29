English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News
0
Muslim tourists

Shafaqna Enghlish- Brazil is now aiming to attract Muslim tourists, a group that generates an income of $238 billion every year.

Currently, the number of visitors to the South American country coming from Muslim-majority countries is rather low. São Paulo, Brazil’s major economic hub, for instance, welcomed only 21,500 tourists from Arab nations last year.

People like Ali Zoghbi want to transform that reality. The secretary-general of the International Halal Academy, which offers training on halal products and services, told Arab News that both São Paulo state and the Federal District, where Brazil’s capital city Brasilia is located, are making efforts to become Muslim-friendly tourist destinations.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Photos: “Interfaith meeting united for love of life” at Fatima Zahra (SA) Center of Sao Paulo in Brazil

asadian

Photos: Birthday of the Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Sadiq (AS) celebrated at Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) Mosque in Sao Paulo, Brazil

asadian

Photos: Brazilian Shia cleric ‘Sheikh Rodrigo Jalloul’ distributes snacks and juice to needy people in Sao Paulo

asadian

Photos: Celebration of Imam Hassan’s (AS) Birthday, Quran Competition For Children at Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Masjid in Sao Paulo, Brazil

asadian

Photos: Holy Ramadan program by attendance of Shia-Sunni Muslims at Fatima Zahra Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil

asadian

Photos: Shia, Sunni Muslims attended meeting about Imam Ali (A.S) at Al-Zahra Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.