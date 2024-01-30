Reliefweb: Nearly 100 missing or dead in Mediterranean in 2024 highlights need for regular routes

Shafaqna English- Nearly 100 people have died or gone missing in the central and eastern Mediterranean since the start of 2024, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said yesterday. The toll is more than double the number for the same period in 2023, the deadliest year for migrants at sea in Europe since 2016 according to Reliefweb.

Yesterday, IOM Director General Amy Pope attended the Italy-Africa Conference in Rome to discuss solutions to protect migrants. The conference, “A Bridge for Common Life”, is being attended by more than 20 heads of state and Prime Minister, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Several United Nations agencies, the EU and the World Bank will be represented, as well as leaders from across Africa.

The Italy-Africa Conference is a critical opportunity to discuss unified and sustainable mechanisms to prevent further unnecessary loss of life on dangerous routes and to protect people on the move, said Amy Pope, IOM Director General.

Source: Reliefweb

