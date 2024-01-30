Reliefweb: UN humanitarian warns ‘simply not enough food’ in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip has reached a heightened level of intensity specifically in the southern city of Khan Younis, according to humanitarian experts at the United Nations. In addition, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNWRA) has noted that their shelters are currently accommodating four times the number of people they were designed for as Reliefweb reported.



“There is simply not enough food,” UNRWA posted on social platform X, previously known as Twitter, alongside images from Deir al-Balah, a neighboring city situated slightly to the north. The pictures demonstrated individuals waiting in line “in the rain and cold” to receive relief supplies.

In the most recent situation update, the UN aid coordination office (OCHA) informed about intense clashes occurring in Khan Younis, near two hospitals Nasser and Al-Amal. M decins Sans Fronti res stated that in Nasser Hospital, numerous injured patients are unable to receive treatment due to the persistent heavy fighting and bombing. Similarly, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported ongoing bombardment in the immediate area of Al-Amal Hospital.

Source: Reliefweb

