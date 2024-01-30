Reliefweb: War in Sudan forces over 500,000 to flee to Southern Sudan

Shafaqna English- Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said in a statement that more than 500,000 people have now fled the war in Sudan to South Sudan according to Reliefweb.



Commenting on this massive displacement, he added: “This means that over 30 per cent of all the refugees, asylum seekers, and ethnic South Sudanese were forced to flee Sudan since the war exploded in April 2023 for protection in one of the poorest places on earth.”

Jan Egeland confirmed: “We are appalled by the global inaction as countless defenceless civilians are killed and displaced within and from Sudan. We witness a total disregard for civilian life and heinous atrocities committed by the parties to the conflict. The devastating impact of the conflict has spread to surrounding countries where host communities have no capacity to cope with the massive displacement.”

He went on to say: Recently emerging from decades of war itself, South Sudan was already facing a dire humanitarian situation before the war in Sudan broke out. Nine million people were already in need of humanitarian assistance, and nearly 60 percent of the population faced high levels of food insecurity.

Egeland continued: The outside world must do more to support South Sudan as it bears the cost of more than half a million people fleeing conflict. We cannot look the other way while unspeakable violations take place in Sudan and neighbouring countries shoulder a burden they cannot bear.

Source: Reliefweb

