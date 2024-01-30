Custodianship of the Imam Husayn Shrine: Construction of a modern city for the blind began in Karbala

SHAFAQNA– The custodianship of Al-Atabat Al-Aliyat announced that the modern city project for the blind and visually impaired has begun in Karbala province.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by Mdeast News, Al-Atabat Al-Aliyat announced that the modern city project for the blind and partially impaired has been designed based on the latest international criteria and standards which are compatible and proportional to the needs of this group.

In an interview with the Iraqi News Agency, Amer al-Shammari, the head of the Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired, affiliated with Al-Atabat Al-Aliyat, explained that all engineering plans of the modern city of the blind and visually impaired in Karbala province were finished by the order and under the supervision of Sheikh Abdul Mahdi Al-Karbalai, the representative of the Supreme Religious Authority.

He said: this city is unique in its kind in Iraq and the Middle East region and all its services to the blind and partially impaired will be free.

Al-Shammari stated: this five-story project has been built on a land area of about four hectares on the link road to Karbala and Najaf provinces and includes multi-purpose classrooms, laboratory, track and field, sports ground, health and treatment center, as well as an ophthalmology clinic and swimming pools and a dormitory for settling of foreign teaching personnel and the blind.

Source: fa.shafaqna

