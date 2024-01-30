English
AL Jazeera: Hamas is studying Paris meeting proposals

Shafaqna Enghlish- Hamas said it is in the process of “studying” proposals put forward during the meetings in Paris and will respond soon, AL Jazeera said.

Its response, it said in a statement attributed to its politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh, would be based on stopping Israel’s war on Gaza and a “complete withdrawal of occupation forces from the Strip”.

Hanieyh said Hamas remains open to negotiations based on any “serious and practical initiatives” that will revolve around a ceasefire, an exchange of captives in Gaza with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, and a reconstruction process for the besieged Strip.

The group’s political chief confirmed that Hamas leadership have received an invitation to visit Cairo in order to reach an “integrated vision” on the Paris talks and discuss requirements for the implementation of a potential agreement.

