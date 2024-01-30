English
UNSC to hold consultation session on Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- The UN Security Council will hold a closed consultation session on the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The chief humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, will brief members of the Security Council on the humanitarian situation in the blockaded territory.

On Wednesday, the Security Council will hold a session, at the request of Algeria, to discuss the order issued by the International Court of Justice to Israel to prevent genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Source: AL Jazeera

