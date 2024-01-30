Guardian: Sunak’s Rwanda plan faces more hurdles as Conservative opposition condemn policy

Shafaqna Enghlish- Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan has been condemned by Conservative peers, historians and bishops in an indication that the House of Lords could demand changes that might delay its implementation, according to Guardian.

Ken Clarke, the Conservative former chancellor and former lord chancellor, joined the archbishop of Canterbury and the historian Peter Hennessy on Monday evening in opposing the government’s plan to overturn a ruling by the UK’s highest court and send asylum seekers to the central African country.

They were among more than 60 members of the Lords listed to speak during the second reading debate of the government’s safety of Rwanda (asylum and immigration) bill.

