English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other NewsUk

Guardian: Sunak’s Rwanda plan faces more hurdles as Conservative opposition condemn policy

0
Sunak’s Rwanda plan

Shafaqna Enghlish- Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan has been condemned by Conservative peers, historians and bishops in an indication that the House of Lords could demand changes that might delay its implementation, according to Guardian.

Ken Clarke, the Conservative former chancellor and former lord chancellor, joined the archbishop of Canterbury and the historian Peter Hennessy on Monday evening in opposing the government’s plan to overturn a ruling by the UK’s highest court and send asylum seekers to the central African country.

They were among more than 60 members of the Lords listed to speak during the second reading debate of the government’s safety of Rwanda (asylum and immigration) bill.

 

Source: Guardian

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Guardian: UK PM’s flagship Rwanda bill suffers defeat in House of Lords vote

leila yazdani

Anadolu: UK PM accused of using ‘Islamophobic trope’ against Muslim MP

nasibeh yazdani

UK’s PM sacks interior minister after pro-Palestine march comments

asadian

UK’s PM pressuring police to ban pro-Palestinian rally

asadian

UK’s PM in Tel Aviv as Israeli strikes continue to hit Gaza

asadian

UK partners with social media companies targeting posts by people smugglers

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.