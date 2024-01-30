English
German economy contracted by 0.3% in 4th quarter

German economy

Shafaqna Enghlish- Germany’s economy contracted 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to July-September, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

The German economy had escaped recession with upwardly revised data showing the country posting 0% gross domestic product growth in the third quarter of 2023.

The contraction in October was led by a marked decline in gross fixed capital formation in construction and in machinery and equipment, according to the country’s statistical authority Destatis.

On an annual basis, Europe’s largest economy shrank 0.2% in the final quarter of 2023, above economists’ estimates of a 0.1% decline.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı 

