Doha News: Qatar to host charity football game featuring global stars

Shafaqna Enghlish- Qatar will host charity football game featuring global stars and content creators at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

‘Match for Hope’ will introduce renowned online content creators to bring a contemporary element into the conventional charity match structure.

Through the integration of online personalities, the aim is to garner a broader set of audience. This development also serves as a testament to the evolving landscape of entertainment and the growing influence of online content creators.

The match is organised in collaboration with Educational Above All and Qatar’s International Media Office (IMO).

Source: Doha News

