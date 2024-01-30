UK to start instant e-visa for Saudi citizens from February

Shafaqna Enghlish- Saudi Citizens can acquire instant UK e-visa starting February 1st, enabling them to visit the country for up to two years.

British Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Neil Crompton said during an interview with Al-Arabiya: “The UK is developing a new system that will enable Saudis to obtain a visa within hours, valid for a period of two years. Visitors can start applying for the visa from the beginning of February.”

The online process was “quick, very straightforward (and) not expensive,” the envoy added, saying the new initiative would help deepen economic and diplomatic links.

Source: Arab News

www.shafaqna.com