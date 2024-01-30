Pakistan: Imran Khan gets 10 years in jail

Shafaqna Enghlish- Pakistan’s former leader Imran Khan has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for revealing official secrets.

Tuesday’s verdict was another blow to Khan, a former cricket star turned politician, who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022 and is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in a graft case.

Authorities said Khan and his deputy who also received a 10-year sentence, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, have the right to appeal Tuesday’s ruling in the case, popularly known as the Cipher case.

The ruling comes ahead of the February 8 parliamentary elections in Pakistan — a vote that Khan is barred from running in because of his previous criminal conviction.

Source:TRT WORLD