Amnesty International calls on India to stop punitive demolitions of Muslims’ properties

Shafaqna Enghlish- The Indian authorities must immediately stop their discriminatory policy of using demolition drives to target Muslims, Amnesty International said.

Several incidents of communal violence were reported across the country following the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. On January 21, an argument occurred that led to violence when some Muslim residents of Mumbai, Maharashtra, stopped a group of Hindus carrying saffron flags. Two days later, the state authorities demolished 15 shops, including those owned by street vendors.

Following the demolitions, Aakar Patel, the chair of board at Amnesty International India, said that the “impunity with which the Indian authorities have been enforcing their discriminatory de facto policy of arbitrarily and punitively demolishing Muslim properties following episodes of communal violence” was alarming.

