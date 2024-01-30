Human Rights Monitor: Israel using starvation as method of war

Shafaqna Enghlish- The chairperson of Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said that Israel is using starvation as a method of war to drive out Gaza’s Palestinian population or even kill them, Anadolu Agency reported.

Ramy Abdu told Anadolu about the famine in Gaza, which is under relentless Israeli attacks and blockade, and the difficult conditions faced by Gazans.

He said that people could not cook due to the large-scale food shortage in the Gaza Strip, noting that while an average of 500 truckloads of aid entered the region daily before the start of the ongoing Israeli war, this number is currently 100 at trucks or less.

Abdu said: “We can speak about maybe 50 to 100 trucks that arrived in northern Gaza during the last 100 days at least and a severe hunger in this area (northern Gaza).”

He said there is “severe hunger” and a “shortage in everything” in the region. “The people are starving, really starving in this area.”

Source: Anadolu Agency