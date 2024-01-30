[Video] Understanding Islam: The Mosque in the life of Muslims

SHAFAQNA- Ahlulbayt TV presented another part of: “Understanding Islam” on topic: ” The Mosque in the life of Muslims”, by Dr Chris Hewer.

During the early years in Makka, Muhammad had made his private prayers at the corner of the ka’ba so that he was facing through the ka’ba towards Jerusalem, the city associated with the earlier Abrahamic line of prophets. At times, when the idol-worshipping guardians of the ka’ba had permitted it, some of the early Muslim community would join him there for congregational prayers. Sometimes they gathered in the courtyard of Muhammad’s house in Makka and some of the early Muslims, notably Abu Bakr, had a small place set aside at home for prayer.

When Muhammad made his own migration (hijra) from Makka to Madina, he travelled by camel with his companion Abu Bakr. As they approached Madina, they rested for some days in an outlying village. When Muhammad entered Madina, there were offers of hospitality but the tradition records that he allowed his camel to wander freely until it stopped at a neglected piece of ground covered with palm trees that had been used as a burial ground. This was owned by a couple of orphans, from whom Muhammad purchased the site to be transformed into his personal and community quarters. The trees and grave markers were cleared and two small houses were built for his then two wives, Sawda and Ayesha. The courtyard alongside these houses became the place where the community assembled for prayer and other communal activities. This was transformed into the Prophet’s mosque. The Arabic term for mosque, masjid, literally means a place of prostration; the climax of the formal salat.

