English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other NewsUS

Poll: Young Americans believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

0
Young Americans

Shafaqna Enghlish- A growing number of young Americans Believe Israel’s assault on Gaza constitutes a genocide, according to data from the Economist/YouGov poll.

As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) moves forward on genocide charges against Israel for its war conduct in the besieged Gaza Strip, polling data released last Wednesday indicates that those aged 18-29 are far more likely to agree that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza than other age groups.

Forty-nine percent said so compared to a little more than one-third of the general public, according to data from the Economist/YouGov poll.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Israeli aggression on Gaza casting catastrophic shadows on Palestinian women

leila yazdani

UNSC to hold consultation session on Gaza

leila yazdani

Al-Jazeera: Hamas is studying Paris meeting proposals

leila yazdani

Reliefweb: UN humanitarian warns ‘simply not enough food’ in Gaza

parniani

Lebanese FM: Suspending UNRWA funding is ‘historic mistake’

leila yazdani

Reuters: Islamophobic incidents on rise in USA

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.