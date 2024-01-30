Poll: Young Americans believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

Shafaqna Enghlish- A growing number of young Americans Believe Israel’s assault on Gaza constitutes a genocide, according to data from the Economist/YouGov poll.

As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) moves forward on genocide charges against Israel for its war conduct in the besieged Gaza Strip, polling data released last Wednesday indicates that those aged 18-29 are far more likely to agree that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza than other age groups.

Forty-nine percent said so compared to a little more than one-third of the general public, according to data from the Economist/YouGov poll.

Source: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com