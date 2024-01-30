Reuters: Germany to approve planned EU AI law

Shafaqna English- Germany is set to approve the European Union’s landmark artificial intelligence law after the digital minister said a compromise had been reached according to Reuters.

The European Union reached a preliminary agreement on artificial intelligence rules in December to create a regulatory framework for the development of AI, but it still needs to be approved by member states and the European Parliament.

“Without the use of artificial intelligence, there will be no competitiveness in the future,” said Volker Wissing, Germany’s Minister for Digital Affairs, of the pro-business Free Democrats, who are strong advocates of the protection of civil liberties.

Source: Reuters

