 AA: Western media organizations are putting pressure on Journalists to censor Palestinian narrative

Shafaqna Enghlish- Western media organizations are putting pressure on Journalists to censor the Palestinian narrative , Anadolu Agency reported.

As Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip, causing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis – another war of narratives is taking place in the media.

Journalists who raise their voices against Israel’s actions are forced to choose between their conscience and their jobs.

Bassam Bounenni, who resigned from BBC in protest, and Zahraa al-Akhrass, who was fired by Global News for refusing to remove her pro-Palestinian social media posts, spoke to Anadolu at the Media’s Struggle for Truth in the Gaza War: Violence, Disinformation, Censorship symposium organized by Türkiye’s Presidential Communication Directorate.

They discussed the pressures faced by journalists supporting Palestinians and the processes of leaving their jobs in Western countries.

Antoinette Lattouf from ABC in Australia was fired just for sharing a report from Human Rights Watch on social media,” he said.

“We have seen how many news, many verifiable facts were downplayed, including those reported by rights groups or official statements made by the United Nations, including the secretary-general”, Bounenni stated.

Bounenni mentioned a clear moral crisis in the West, but he anticipated a change in mindset as the younger generation witnessed many things live.

Source: Anadolu Agency