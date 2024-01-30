English
Reuters: Brain chip implanted in first human by Elon Musk’s Neuralink

Shafaqna Science- The billionaire founder of Neuralink, Elon Musk, announced on Sunday that the brain chip startup had successfully implanted its first human patient, who is currently in good health and recovering as Reuters reported.

Musk mentioned in a post on the social media platform X on Monday, “Initial results show promising neuron spike detection.”

Spikes are the actions of neurons, described by the National Institute of Health as cells that use electrical and chemical signals to transmit information within the brain and throughout the body.

Source: Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

