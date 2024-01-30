Shafaqna top news stories (30 January 2024)

Other NewsShafaqna top news stories (30 January 2024) January 30, 2024 | 8:08 PM0 Shafaqna English top news stories on 30 January 2024: Reuters: Brain chip implanted in first human by Elon Musk’s Neuralink AA: Western media organizations are putting pressure on Journalists to censor Palestinian… Reuters: Germany to approve planned EU AI law Poll: Young Americans believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza Human Rights Monitor: Israel using starvation as method of war Amnesty International calls on India to stop punitive demolitions of Muslims’ properties Pakistan: Imran Khan gets 10 years in jail UK to start instant e-visa for Saudi citizens from February Israeli aggression on Gaza casting catastrophic shadows on Palestinian women Doha News: Qatar to host charity football game featuring global stars Germany’s economy contracted by 0.3% in 4th quarter of 2023 Guardian: Sunak’s Rwanda plan faces more hurdles UNSC to hold consultation session on Gaza Al-Jazeera: Hamas is studying Paris meeting proposals Reliefweb: War forced over 500,000 to flee to Southern Sudan Construction of modern city for the blind started in Karbala province Reliefweb: UN humanitarian warns ‘simply not enough food’ in Gaza Reliefweb: Nearly 100 missing or dead in Mediterranean in 2024 highlights need… [Photos] Sheikh Zakzaky Honoured in Qom