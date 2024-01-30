Non: Astan Quds Hosseini opens lung disease early detection clinic in collaboration with University of Liverpool

Shafaqna English- The International Cancer Institute affiliated with Astan Quds Hosseini announced the opening of a consultant clinic in collaboration with the University of Liverpool for early detection of lung diseases in the framework of a project called the “Iraq Healthy Lung” project.

According to Shafaqna, Noon News Agency wrote: Ahmad Salem Al-Khafaji, the main supervisor of this project, announced this news and said: “the Health and Medical Education Department affiliated with Astan Quds Hosseini has established this international clinic for early detection of lung diseases through the Waris Foundation which is unprecedented in Iraq.”

He added: “the budget of this project is paid by Astan Quds Hosseini and all its services are free.”

Al-Hafaji stated: “this clinic was opened after signing an international consultancy agreement between the Waris Foundation and the University of Liverpool, England.”

He stated that “examinations and services of this clinic are provided through the health institutions affiliated with Astan Quds Hosseini in Karbala province. He continued: this program is a major step to predict and diagnose malignant lung diseases and is a very important step in the field of supporting medical and research centers in the country because the process of early detection forces the health institutions affiliated with the Astan Quds Hosseini to examine and check those who are more likely to have these diseases every six months.”

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com