Najaf Ashraf Governorate: We are trying to set up free zone on border with Saudi Arabia

Shafaqna English– The adviser to Governor of Al-Najaf on industrial affairs announced the effort of this province to set up a free zone on the border with Saudi Arabia and said: this project will eliminate unemployment in five provinces.

According to Shafaqna, in an interview with Al Sabaah, “Shahid Alarezi” said: “Najaf Al-Ashraf Governorate intends to set up this project because it brings diversity in non-oil resources to the country”.

He added: there is only one free zone in the country, which is in Basra province, while there are 120 free zones in Arab countries, twenty of which are in the UAE.

Alarezi referred that these areas have a lot of earning for those countries, and for instance, the annual earning of the UAE from its free zones reaches one hundred billion dollars. He continued: the feasibility study prepared by the experts of the governorate shows that the earning of the free zone in Najaf can reach 160 billion dinars annually and in addition, it will eliminate unemployment in this province and four provinces adjacent to Najaf.

Regarding the importance of setting up this region, he explained: the importance of this region is due to the location of Najaf Al-Ashraf, which is located in the middle of all provinces. Another reason for this matter is the Najaf International Airport and four factories of public sector companies, i.e. tire, cement, ready-made clothing and leather factories. Also, there are three thousand private sector factories in Najaf that one-hundred of them are located in Bahr al-Najaf, and there are other factories too that export their products to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman and Jordan.

The adviser to Governor of Al-Najaf continued: the political, religious and tourism aspects of Najaf Al-Ashraf province should be added to all these, and the same matter encouraged Saudi Arabia to open a border crossing with Iraq through Najaf province.

Source: fa.shafaqna

www.shafaqna.com