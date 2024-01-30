Makkah newspaper: 10 towers with capacity of 37000 pilgrims to be constructed in Mina

Shafaqna English- “Al-Rajhi” company in cooperation with “Kadane” LTD is constructing new residential towers inside the valley of Mina with the capacity of 37 thousand pilgrims.

According to Shafaqna, Makkah Online newspaper wrote: Abdul Wahab Al-Rajhi, the head of Alrajhi Saudi Group, said: we have started a pilot investment project with Kadane LTD and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, which includes residential towers for the guests of Al-Rahman, with the aim of increasing the level of services offered to the pilgrims of Baitullah Al-Haram.

He added: we have worked to develop the old tents in Mina, which have been built twenty-five years ago, and we have reached a plan with the Kadane LTD that is suitable for pilgrims and reflects an ideal image.

This Saudi official continued: in these residential projects, all services needed by pilgrims exist along with an integrated service building.

According to him, the number of these residential towers under construction is 10 towers, each will include an independent service building too, and their capacity is 27 to 37 thousand pilgrims.

Source: fa.shafaqna

