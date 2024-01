Shafaqna English- As per AFC reports, Uzbekistan secured a place in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 quarter finals by triumphing over Thailand with a 2-1 victory in their Round of 16 encounter at Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan’s victory in the recent match secured their spot in the quarter finals for the fifth time in six editions. This sets up an exciting match against Qatar, the defending champions, at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.

Source: AFC

