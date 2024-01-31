English
International Shia News Agency
AFC: Korea Republic reached the next round by defeating Saudi Arabia on penalties

Shafaqna English- As per AFC reported,Jo Hyeon woo emerged as the protagonist as Korea Republic advanced to the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 quarter finals on Tuesday with a victorious penalty shoot out of 4-2 against Saudi Arabia at Education City Stadium, following a 1-1 tie after extra time.

Jo successfully blocked the shots from Sami Al Naji and Abdulrahman Ghareeb during the third and fourth rounds of penalty kicks, allowing Hwang Hee chan to confidently strike the winning penalty into the upper corner. This victory secures a match against Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday.

Source: AFC

www.shafaqna.com

 

