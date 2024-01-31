English
AFC: IR Iran vs. Syria in the Asian Cup 2023 ,Preview

Shafaqna English- According to AFC, Iran finished first in Group C, earning a perfect nine points. They scored a total of seven goals and only let in two. However, their next match is against Syria, who had an excellent defensive record in Group B, conceding just one goal.

Head coach Amir Ghalenoei has issued a cautionary message to his Islamic Republic of Iran team, emphasizing the importance of avoiding errors as they prepare to face Syria in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Round of 16 at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium on Wednesday.

“I think this is one of the most important matches in this tournament,” said Ghalenoei.

At 68 years old, the coach of Syria, Hector Cuper, has an exceptional track record. He has successfully guided Spanish clubs Mallorca and Valencia to European finals, and led Egypt to an Africa Cup of Nations final in 2017. Although he did not emerge as the victor in any of these championship matches, Cuper takes pride in his accomplishments.

“I may have been unfortunate in some of the finals,” said Cuper.

Source: AFC 

