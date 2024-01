Shafaqna English- Iran is all set to take part in the CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship scheduled to occur in Dushanbe, Tajikistan from February 2 to 12, 2024, reported by Tasnim.

The CAFA Women’s Futsal Championship stands as the yearly international competition led by CAFA for the women’s futsal squads from Central Asia.

Iran has emerged victorious in the previous two editions and currently holds the title of the two time defending champion.

