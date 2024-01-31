ESPN: Mancini has apologised for walking off the pitch

Shafaqna Sport- As the ESPN’s report, Saudi Arabia’s head coach Roberto Mancini expressed remorse for prematurely leaving the pitch during his team s unfortunate loss to South Korea in the Asian Cup on Tuesday.

The Italian witnessed his team lose their 1-0 advantage in the last minute of stoppage time at Education City Stadium, resulting in extra time. Furthermore, they failed to convert two penalty kicks during the shootout.

Mancini said: “I apologise [for leaving early], I thought it was finished. I didn’t want to disrespect anyone,” Mancini told a news conference. I want to say thank you to all my players for what they did. They are improving a lot.”

