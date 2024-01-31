Nature: Cancer hijacks nervous system for growth and spread

Shafaqna Science- A new wave of research is unravelling the link between cancer and nerve cells, while searching for ways to prevent communication between them. According to the Nature, the growth of tumours may also involve their connection to neural circuits, allowing direct stimulation from neurons. Cancer cells have a disturbing ability to take control of the brain’s nerves.

The discoveries have been crucial to the emerging discipline of cancer neuroscience, where scientists are dissecting the many ways in which cancer exploits the nervous system to its own advantage, even in areas beyond the brain. Much as tumours rely on blood vessels for nourishment and growth, cancer relies on the nervous system for various processes, from initiation to dissemination.

As scientists continue to explore the intricate relationship between cancer and the nervous system, new treatments are being developed that focus on these interactions.

remains unchanged in the text. Some of these treatments use already available drugs to improve outcomes for people diagnosed with cancer.

“Where we’re headed with this is helping patients,” expresses Erica Sloan, a cancer specialist at Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, “Yes, there’s the intellectual delight of understanding what goes on at the biology level. But the key goal is, ‘How do we translate this?’”

Invasion and persuasion

Source: Nature

www.shafaqna.com