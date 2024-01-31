Israel commits 16 massacres against innocent families in Gaza during last 24 hours

Shafaqna Enghlish- Israeli forces committed 16 massacres against innocent families in Gaza during last 24 hours.

The Israeli forces committed 16 massacres against innocent families in the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 150 people and wounding over 313 during the last 24 hours.

According to medical sources, the bodies of dozens of people were scattered in the streets due to the ongoing shelling and shooting by the occupation tanks and drones.

Casualty data in Gaza are incomplete due to the intensive Israeli aggression, the repeated and complete interruption of communication and internet services, lack of fuel and devastated infrastructure, which makes it difficult to document figures.

Nasser Medical Complex-Al-Amal Hospital remain under Israeli siege

Nasser Medical Complex and Al-Amal Hospital remain under Israeli military siege in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, according to sources.

They said that the occupation’s armored tanks continue to intensively target and surround Al-Amal Hospital for the tenth day, amid constant shooting to prevent any movementon the ground.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said that the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis remains under Israeli military siege for the second consecutive week.

The ongoing siege on the said hospital puts at risk 150 medical personnel, 450 wounded people and around 3,000 displaced persons who sought refuge there.

Earlier yesterday, the occupation military vehicles and tanks raided the hospital courtyard and the PRCS’s headquarters, destroying the fence surrounding the buildings.

The PRCS called on the international community for an immediate intervention to protect Al-Amal Hospital, the association’s headquarters, and the patients, wounded, staff, and displaced people.

Sources reported that the power generators in the Nasser Medical Complex will stop operating in about two days due to the severe fuel shortage.

Hamas warns of Israeli intent to commit massacre at Al-Amal Hospital

The Hamas Movement has warned that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) plan to commit a new massacre after they stormed Al-Amal Hospital and the courtyard of the Red Crescent headquarters in Khan Yunis.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas said that the IOF stormed Al-Amal Hospital, amid intensive gunfire, and ordered the medical crew, the displaced families and patients to leave the building.

Hamas described the Israeli raids on the hospital and the Red Crescent headquarters as “another war crime” and “part of the ongoing war of extermination against the population in Gaza.”

Sources: WAFA , Palestinian Information Center

