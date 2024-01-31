Axios: USA post-Gaza war strategy links with Saudi-Israel peace deal

Shafaqna Enghlish- Axios revealed that the Biden administration’s post-war strategy is likely to be part of Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs’s discussions in USA, noting that Biden hopes to use a potential historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia as a means of pressure to convince Israel of its plan for Gaza after the war.

Before the Oct. 7 attack, Ron Dermer was in charge of Israel’s part in the sensitive talks over the mega-deal the Biden administration attempted to reach with Saudi Arabia that included a peace deal between Israel and the kingdom.

The Biden administration’s post-war strategy is likely to be part of Dermer’s discussions at the White House, one of the sources said.

The White House and Dermer’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Biden administration is hoping to use a potential historic peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia as leverage for getting Israel on board with its plan for Gaza after the war.

Source: Axios

