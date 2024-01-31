English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Middle EastOther NewsUS

Axios: USA post-Gaza war strategy links with Saudi-Israel peace deal

0
USA post-Gaza war

Shafaqna Enghlish- Axios revealed that the Biden administration’s post-war strategy is likely to be part of Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs’s discussions in USA, noting that Biden hopes to use a potential historic peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia as a means of pressure to convince Israel of its plan for Gaza after the war.

Before the Oct. 7 attack, Ron Dermer was in charge of Israel’s part in the sensitive talks over the mega-deal the Biden administration attempted to reach with Saudi Arabia that included a peace deal between Israel and the kingdom.
The Biden administration’s post-war strategy is likely to be part of Dermer’s discussions at the White House, one of the sources said.
The White House and Dermer’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Biden administration is hoping to use a potential historic peace deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia as leverage for getting Israel on board with its plan for Gaza after the war.

Source: Axios

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Al Jazeera: American Muslims united in demanding shift in USA’s Middle East policy

leila yazdani

Palestinian sources: Israel commits 16 massacres against innocent families in Gaza during last 24 hours

leila yazdani

Poll: Young Americans believe Israel is committing genocide in Gaza

nafiseh yazdani

Israeli aggression on Gaza casting catastrophic shadows on Palestinian women

leila yazdani

UNSC to hold consultation session on Gaza

leila yazdani

Al-Jazeera: Hamas is studying Paris meeting proposals

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.