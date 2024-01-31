English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Indian government blocks access to website of hate crime tracker Hindutva

0
hate crime tracker Hindutva

Shafaqna Enghlish- Hate crime tracker Hindutva Watch blocked in India, two months before national elections and amid growing censorship concerns.

The website of Hindutva Watch, a United States-based independent research project that documents hate crimes against religious minorities in India, is no longer accessible in India, days after government officials warned its founder that they might block it.

The website of India Hate Lab, another initiative dedicated to exclusively tracking hate speech in the country, can also no longer be accessed in India even though both platforms are available outside the country.

Source: AL Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

USA: CAIR calls on authorities to investigate shooting-bomb threat to Alabama Mosque as hate crime

nasibeh yazdani

CAIR calls for hate crime probe into California Mosque Vandalism

asadian

USA: Fatima Al-Zahra (SA) Mosque in New York targeted in hate crime

asadian

Pakistan’s PM condemns India over Muslims oppression

asadian

USA: Muslim group has called for investigation into vandalism against Waterloo Mosque in Iowa

asadian

USA: Rights group says fire at New Mexico Mosque should be investigated as a hate crime

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.