Indian government blocks access to website of hate crime tracker Hindutva

Shafaqna Enghlish- Hate crime tracker Hindutva Watch blocked in India, two months before national elections and amid growing censorship concerns.

The website of Hindutva Watch, a United States-based independent research project that documents hate crimes against religious minorities in India, is no longer accessible in India, days after government officials warned its founder that they might block it.

The website of India Hate Lab, another initiative dedicated to exclusively tracking hate speech in the country, can also no longer be accessed in India even though both platforms are available outside the country.

Source: AL Jazeera

