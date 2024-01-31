HRW: Could World Court address women’s rights in Afghanistan?

Shafaqna Enghlish- While the International Criminal Court is investigating Taliban atrocity crimes, the ICJ offers governments that have expressed their solidarity with Afghan women another practical way to put Taliban abuses under judicial scrutiny – one which, as illustrated in other recent cases, can produce measures that could have a positive impact.

Since taking power in Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban have imposed a brutal crackdown on women and girls, violating rights in every aspect of their lives, including their ability to study, work, live free from violence, access health care, participate in public life, move freely, or even just walk in the park.

These abuses continue to escalate and are blatant violations of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), which Afghanistan ratified in 2003. CEDAW allows states that are parties to the treaty to bring to the ICJ disputes with other states parties “concerning the interpretation or the application” of the convention not settled by negotiation or arbitration.

Many governments around the world have denounced the Taliban’s full-scale attack on the rights of women and girls. While the International Criminal Court is investigating Taliban atrocity crimes, the ICJ offers governments that have expressed their solidarity with Afghan women another practical way to put Taliban abuses under judicial scrutiny – one which, as illustrated in other recent cases, can produce measures that could have a positive impact.

