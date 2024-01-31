Abolfazl Fateh: Iran-USA dialogue as key to de-escalation; benefits for both nations, region, Gaza & humanity

Shafaqna English- In his article dated January 31, 2024, for Etemad, a prominent reformist newspaper, Abolfazl Fateh delves into the escalating tensions between Iran and the United States. His analysis foregrounds the imperative role of dialogue in mitigating conflicts and steering towards peaceful resolution.

Fateh expresses significant concerns regarding the uptick in regional tensions. This is particularly in response to a recent drone strike in Jordan, which resulted in the death of three U.S. troops and left over 30 injured. The United States attributes this attack to an Iraqi group, with indirect ties to Iran. Fateh sheds light on the media reports suggesting that Biden is contemplating a range of military responses. These include potential strikes against the infrastructure of Iranian-backed groups, and possibly even direct actions against Iranian facilities within the region. Such developments, Fateh warns, could only serve to further destabilise an already volatile Middle East.

Reflecting on the past 35 years, Fateh observes the general trend of Iran and the U.S. steering clear of direct military confrontation. This restraint acknowledges the potentially catastrophic consequences such a conflict would bear for both nations and the broader region. He offers a critical perspective on the U.S.’s past military engagements in the Middle East, costing millions of innocent lives in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. He further remarks on the Iranian populace’s strong national pride and sensitivity towards their sovereignty as well as the Iranian military’s response across the region, raising questions about the ethics of any potential U.S. military actions in the region, particularly while the U.S. supports Israel’s ongoing strategic impasse in Palestine, despite extreme actions giving grounds for genocide in the ICJ.

Moreover, Fateh highlights that direct conflict could exacerbate the already tense and catastrophic situation in Gaza, potentially empowering radical factions across the Middle East and complicating the foreign policy landscape for Biden making him further weakened in next presidential election. He suggests that such a scenario could inadvertently benefit Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who might be looking to divert the regional focus from Gaza to a broader Middle Eastern context, thus deepening U.S. involvement in regional conflicts benefitting the occupying state.

Fateh strongly cautions against a possible cycle of escalation where aggressive actions might provoke further retaliatory responses, thereby heightening the risk of continued violence.

Advocating for a localised resolution and end to the siege, humanitarian crisis and genocide of more than 26000 lives in Gaza, Fateh emphasises the urgent need to prevent such tensions from escalating and destabilising the wider region. He stresses the vital importance of containing conflicts to ensure regional stability.

Complementing this viewpoint, Fateh had earlier discussed the protracted tragedy in Gaza, accentuating the contrasting positions of Iran and the U.S. and the strategic deadlock that Israel faces. He underscored the necessity for Tehran to engage in direct dialogue with Washington, a move that could significantly diminish conflict escalation and expedite Israel’s progression towards a ceasefire, supporting Palestine both on military and diplomatic fronts. He posited that such diplomatic engagement is crucial not only for resolving the immediate crisis in Gaza but also for addressing broader regional and international concerns of potential devastating conflict in the Middle East.

In conclusion, Fateh champions the cause of direct diplomacy and dialogue between Iran and the U.S. as the most efficacious means of fostering peace and stability in the region. His analysis astutely highlights the complex interplay of Middle Eastern geopolitics and underscores the paramount importance of diplomatic engagement, particularly in these turbulent times.

*Commentary by Abolfazl Fateh titled “Critical Need for Immediate and Direct Dialogue Between Iran and the United States” published by Iranian newspaper E’temad on 31 Jan.

www.shafaqna.com